Thieves steal money from America’s oldest living vet

AUSTIN, T.X. (WHDH) America’s oldest man, Richard Overton a 112-year-old World War II veteran, had his bank account drained last week after thieves stole his identity.

Overton’s family discovered the issue last Thursday, and they say they have no idea how someone could have gotten ahold of his social security and personal checking account numbers.

While the family will not say exactly how much money was taken, they do confirm it was a significant amount. The money was used to purchase several savings bonds according to Overton’s cousin Volma Overton Jr. who discovered the problem while trying to make a deposit into the account.

“It’s a shock. It hurts tremendously,” said Overton Jr.

Overton who lives in Austin, Texas became a member of the Army’s 188th Aviation Engineer Battalion in 1942. He celebrated his 112 birthday back in May.

Thankfully, the money that is used to pay for Overton’s home health care is kept in a separate account that remains untouched. The family hopes that their misfortune will serve as a warning to others.

“It would be terrible to know somebody who has been that close to him would have used him like that.” Overton Jr. said.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)