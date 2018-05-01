(WHDH) — Thieves are finding new ways to steal people’s credit card information through ATMs.

Most cards issued since 2017 use a chip so consumers no longer have to swipe the card through a machine. This can keep people’s information safe from skimmers, which steals credit card information by recording the magnetic strip on the card when swiped through a machine.

However, scammers are now using shimmers to steal information off the cards’ chips. Thieves place a thin piece of paper into the ATM machines to steal the information.

People are urged to use the tap-and-go feature with their cards instead of swiping or inserting them into machines, or use contact-less mobile services such as Apple Pay or Samsung Pay.

