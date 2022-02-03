(WHDH) — Do you consider your pet to be the adventurous type? If so, you could enter for a chance to win $1,000.

365 Pet Insurance is looking to crown America’s “most adventurous pet,” and that could include dogs, cats, and exotic pets like birds, reptiles, and rabbits.

“Show us that pet belongs to you by submitting the best photo of your pet doing something adventurous out in the world. Have you taken your pet on an exotic vacation, white-water rafting, to the top of a mountain? Has your pet skateboarded or swam with dolphins? Or is there a unique adventure you’ve taken your pet on that you’d love to share? No doubt you’ve snapped a picture of the moment, so please send it our way,” the pet insurance company said in a news release.

The company says its staff will review all photos that are entered in the contest, decide on a favorite, and then award a grand prize of $1,000.

Contestants must be 18 years or older. Only one photo can be entered into the contest.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, Feb. 18. To enter, click here.

