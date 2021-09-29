FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Are you thinking about buying tickets to watch Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots battle Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium this Sunday night? If so, be prepared because it’s going to cost you a pretty penny.

Brady’s much-anticipated return to Foxboro on Oct. 3 is this season’s hottest-selling NFL game, according to StubHub.

“The ‘Tom Brady effect’ is still going strong: fans are clamoring for tickets to the Bucs-Patriots matchup and driving an increase in Bucs ticket sales by over 500% since the 2019 season,” said Akshay Khanna, general manager of StubHub North America.

The get-in ticket price for the game is $275, while the average ticket price for the showdown is $1,222, data provided StubHub indicated.

There about 2,000 available tickets remaining.

The Patriots and Buccaneers will kickoff at 8:20 p.m.

