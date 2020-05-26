Thinking about visiting your barber or stylist? Baker details what his first COVID-19 haircut was like

BOSTON (WHDH) - One day after barbershops and hair salons reopened with strict restrictions in place, Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday detailed what his first COVID-19 haircut was like.

“I can tell you that at 7 a.m., I got my first haircut,” Baker said during a news conference at the State House. “They took my temperature. I had to sign an attestation with respect to a variety of things I said I didn’t do and haven’t done.”

Baker added that the barbershop he goes to has plexiglass set up between chairs, among an array of other safety measures that are in place.

“I had to wet my hair before I got there. I wore a mask the entire time. The gentleman who cut my hair wore a mask the entire time and a gown,” Baker explained.

Baker said he was in and out of the barbershop in about 20 minutes.

Hair salons and barbershops had been closed since mid-March.

