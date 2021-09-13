LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Monday marks three years since the Merrimack Valley gas explosions wreaked havoc in the area.

The series of explosions on Sept. 13, 2018, left more than 130 properties damaged, two dozen people injured, and one person dead.

The cause of the explosions was determined to be overpressurized pipelines in the area.

Columbia Gas had to pay a $53 million fine for its role in the tragedy.

Eighteen-year-old Leonel Rondon was killed in the explosions.

Family representatives are slated to present an award in his name on Monday to the Lawrence Fire Department, as well as a donation for fire and prevention efforts.

