DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Jury selection resumed Thursday morning in the Brian Walshe murder trial.

12 jurors had been seated at the end of the day Wednesday, and Judge Diane Freniere hinted she may want more than 16 total jurors.

Walshe is accused of killing his wife Ana at their Cohasset home in 2023. Her body was never found.

Surveillance video captured Walshe purchasing cleaning products in the days following her disappearance.

Investigators believe Walshe disposed of his wife’s remains in dumpsters across the region and that they were incinerated before they could be recovered.

Earlier this week, Walshe changed his plea to guilty on two lesser charges but maintained he was not guilty of murder.

Opening statements are slated for December 1.

