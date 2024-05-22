DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Jennifer McCabe, who returned to the witness stand in the ongoing Karen Read murder trial Tuesday, is expected back in court Wednesday.

McCabe gave her initial testimony on Friday, and after a day off from court proceedings on Monday she faced intense cross examination through all of Tuesday’s proceedings.

McCabe’s husband, Matthew, finished his testimony on Friday.

The McCabes were at a party at the home of Brian and Nicole Albert on Fairview Road in Canton the night Boston police officer John O’Keefe died. The next morning, Jennifer was one of the women who, along with Read, found O’Keefe unresponsive in a snowbank outside the home.

Prosecutors claim Read, who was dating O’Keefe, killed her boyfriend by running him over with her SUV as she dropped him off at the party after a night of drinking.

Read has pleaded not guilty and her defense has said she is being framed, saying O’Keefe actually died after a fight inside the Alberts’ house.

In its theory, the defense has claimed the McCabes were involved in a cover-up after O’Keefe’s death, which the McCabes have denied.

Proceedings will be streaming live on whdh.com, the 7News app, and the 7News Facebook page.

Catch up on the trial with 7News’s daily recaps: Day 1, Day 2, Day 3, Day 4, Day 5, Day 6, Day 7, Day 8, Day 9, Day 10, Day 11, Day 12, Day 13, Day 14, Day 15.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)