DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Jury deliberations were underway in the Karen Read murder retrial Wednesday morning.

Read and her defense team arrived at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham for the third full day of deliberations.

The jury had four questions for Judge Beverly Cannone Tuesday.

The first set of questions were about the timeframe of the operating under the influence charge, whether video clips of Read’s interviews can be considered evidence, and whether conviction of a subcharge is the same as conviction on the overall charge.

Later Tuesday, the jury came back with a fourth question — if the jury finds Read not guilty on two charges but cannot agree on the third, is it a hung jury on all three charges or just one?

Read is accused of hitting and killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, with her car during a snowstorm in January 2022. Read’s defense team argues that the investigation failed to properly pursue other possible leads.

Read’s first trial ended in a hung jury.

