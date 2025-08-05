FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A third lawsuit has been filed in connection to July’s deadly fire at Gabriel House in Fall River.

The lawsuit claims the company that owns the assisted living facility, the manager, and the company responsible for the fire systems there are all liable for the devastation the fire caused.

The plaintiffs claim the facility did not have an emergency plan, never conducted fire drills, had failing safety systems, and windows used for emergency exits were blocked by oversized air conditioners.

Ten people were killed as a result of the fire and over 30 people who lived there were injured.

Investigators say they may never be able to determine the exact cause of the fire because of the extent of the damage.

The City of Fall River says it’s increasing the number of on-duty firefighters in response to the tragedy.

7NEWS reached out to the owners of Gabriel House about the latest lawsuit but they did not have comment.

