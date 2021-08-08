BOSTON (WHDH) - The third round of winners in the state’s VaxMillions giveaway will be notified Monday.

One vaccinated person 18 and older will win $1 million and a vaccinated person between 12 and 17 years old will get a $300,000 scholarship. The winners will be announced to the public on Thursday.

Residents only have to enter once to qualify for all drawings occurring after the date of their registration. As of last week, a total of 2.4 million people had registered.

