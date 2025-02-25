BOSTON (WHDH) - The last of three people charged with running high-end brothels in the Boston area is expected to plead guilty to federal charges on Wednesday.

Investigators say the ring operated out of apartments in Cambridge and Watertown.

Prosecutors say over two dozen men answers online ads and paid for sex at the brothels.

Investigators say they included elected officials, pharmaceutical executives, doctors, and military officers.

Hearings over whether the three should face charges will be held next month.

Two others charged in the case are set for sentencing over the next couple of months.

