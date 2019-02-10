Third person charged with stealing Boston police officer’s gun

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - A 24-year-old Rhode Island man was arrested in connection with a Boston police officer who had his gun stolen.

Kyle Benford is charged wtih larceny of a firearm and conspiracy.

Last week, police in Pawtucket arrested 25-year-od Neish Rivera and 22-year-old Melissa Dacier. Police say the two strippers were hanging out with the officer when the gun was taken from his personal car.

Boston police put that officer on leave.

