CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A third driver in Concord was shot with a pellet gun in what police believe could be connected to a TiKTok challenge, officials said.

A woman who was putting her baby into a car seat at Emerson Field when a dark-colored SUV drove up and she was shot with a pellet gun Friday afternoon, police said. Neither she or the baby was hurt.

Police said two other shootings were reported on Friday as well. A woman was shot in the face on Sudbury Road after an SUV drove by, but was not injured police said. And a teen reported being hit by a pellet at the intersection of Sudbury Road and Thoreau Street that afternoon, and was also not hurt.

Concord police said the shootings may be related to a recent TikTok trend called the “Orbeez Challenge,” where small circular water gel pellets are shot from air-powered pellet guns at people or property.

“They may think its something to pass the time, its fun to record it, but you’re putting peoples lives in danger,” said Sgt. Timothy Landers. “Not only the driver, but other people driving, pedestrians, people riding their bikes, kids walking to school. Dangerous.”

