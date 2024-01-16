BOSTON (WHDH) - Full rail service resumed for the Red Line on Tuesday after an apparent third rail problem led to shuttle buses being called in again, hours after buses previously replaced service for another section of the Red Line as well as the Orange Line.

The MBTA initially announced the delays just after 2:40 p.m., stating that buses would replace rail service between the line’s JFK/UMass and Ashmont stations.

“Red Line Update: Shuttle Buses replace service between JFK/UMass and Ashmont while personnel investigate a third rail problem at JFK/UMass,” the MBTA stated on social media.

The switch to shuttle buses came half-an-hour after officials initially said there were delays of “about 20 minutes” due to a third rail problem at the Red Line’s JFK/UMass station.

In an update at 3:20 p.m., the MBTA said the third rail problem had been resolved and that service had resumed.

The latest issue came hours after shuttle buses were brought in around 8:30 a.m., after “an electrical problem” at Downtown Crossing led to maintenance personnel and the Boston Fire Department being called in to investigate, causing buses to replace service between JFK/UMass and Harvard stations. By 10:50 a.m., the buses were phased out and regular service was restored.

Shuttles also temporarily replaced Orange Line service between Back Bay and North Station due to the issue at Downtown Crossing.

The Orange Line itself also experienced a third rail-related problem Tuesday morning, leading to delays that stretched over the span of an hour before clearing up around 9:10 a.m.

