HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 26-year-old man in Haverhill last month.

Kaiden Henderson, 18, was arrested at a Holiday Inn in Boston around 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Henderson and David Trongeau, 19, are each facing murder charges for the death of Jose Vasquez on Nov. 22, the DA’s office said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing at a home on Marble Street shortly after 10 p.m. say they found Vasquez suffering from apparent stab wounds.

Vasquez was transported to Lowell General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Devaughn Johnson, 25, was charged with accessory after the fact of murder, the DA’s office added.

Henderson is slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Haverhill District Court.

