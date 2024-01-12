A third teenager has died from an early morning car crash in Dorchester last week.

The third teen, who died earlier this week in a Boston hospital, was 17 years old and from Roslindale. Two others in the car, a 15-year old from Mattapan and a 14-year old from Dorchester, died the day of the crash, but a fourth survived.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the four were in a stolen 2013 Hyundai Accent believed to be travelling at a high rate of speed when it crashed just after 3:15 a.m. last Thursday morning.

A gun was also found in the crashed car, according to police.

The car, police said, had been reported stolen out of Jamaica Plain earlier that morning and was towed from the scene after this crash.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

