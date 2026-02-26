PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - A third victim has died in the shooting at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, Rhode Island that happened February 16, according to Pawtucket Police Detective Sergeant Theodore Georgitsis.

Pawtucket police said Gerald Dorgan, 75, has passed away from his injuries.

Robert Dorgan, who also went by the name Roberta Esposito, opened fire inside the Dennis M. Lynch Arena during a high school hockey game, killing his ex-wife Rhonda Dorgan and their adult son Aidan Dorgan.

Rhonda’s mother was critically injured, as well as her friend Tom Geruso, the Assistant Principal at Shea High School in Pawtucket.

Fifty-six-year-old Robert Dorgan, armed with two guns during the attack, was wrestled to the ground by several bystanders before he ultimately took his own life. He was an employee of General Dynamics Bath Ironworks in Maine.

Police have not released a motive for the attack.

