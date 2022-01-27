CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - The rush is on to stock up ahead of Saturday’s winter wallop.

In Chelsea, shoppers scrambled to fill their carts Thursday evening but some essential items were hard to find.

“My sister’s husband went to the Market Basket and he said it was absolutely insane, So he left and came over here and so I was like I might as well come now before it’s too late,” Fatima Martinez told 7NEWS.

Saturday’s snow could bring more than a foot of snow to many communities in eastern and central Mass. The South Shore and South Coast is likely to see up to 24 inches.

With a little more than 24 hours before the storm is expected to start, the grocery store and gas station blitz is on so everyone can hunker down when things get messy.

“I ain’t stressing, it’s just snow. I mean born and raised here in Boston,” said Steven Arango. “I’ve been here 29 years, this ain’t my first rodeo.”

The storm is expected to move in late Friday night and linger into Saturday evening.

