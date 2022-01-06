(CNN) — When most people go looking for love, they turn to dating apps or matchmaking websites, or they ask friends to set them up — but Muhammad Malik is taking a different approach entirely.

The 29-year-old bachelor from London has been using billboards in the UK city of Birmingham to advertise himself to potential suitors.

The signs read: “Save me from an arranged marriage” and also carry the name of his website, so would-be wives can get in touch and find out what he’s looking for.

In a video on the website, which is called Find Malik a Wife, the Londoner says he’s an entrepreneur, a foodie, religious and looking for someone who’s working on her Din — the Islamic way of life that defines a Muslim individual’s social and personal code — and whose “banter has to be 100.”

As to why he’s chosen such an unorthodox method to find a partner, Malik says on the site: “I just haven’t found the right girl yet. It’s tough out there. I had to get a billboard to get seen!”

Malik also says he’s interested in “personality and faith” over anything else and confirms on Find Malik a Wife that the billboards are not a joke — he’s serious.

The eligible bachelor also makes clear that he’s not against arranged marriages. He tells visitors to the website that he thinks “arranged marriages have a place and tradition in many Islamic cultures,” but says “I just want to try and find someone on my own first.”

