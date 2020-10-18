‘This family deserves justice’: Amy Schumer says case of Easton man killed by police in NYC should be reopened

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - On the 10th anniversary of an Easton man being killed by police, a local comedian is calling to re-open the case against the man who shot him.

Easton native DJ Henry was shot and killed by police while he was with friends in New York City 10 years ago. A grand jury cleared the officer that shot him, but Amy Schumer said the case should be re-opened in an Instagram post over the weekend.

“This family deserves justice,” Schumer posted. “They deserve to have their son with them. He would have been 30 now.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)