BOSTON (WHDH) - Joyous fans swarmed the North Ends’ streets and bars after Italy won the European Championship on Sunday.

Italy beat England 3-2 on penalties after the match at Wembley Stadium ended extra time tied at 1-1. The final save launched the team’s fans, many of whom had traveled from afar, into cheering and singing celebration.

“There’s nothing like Boston, I’m from New York and we love Boston,” said Joe Saratoga, who said he convinced his wife to come to the North End by promising her a Louis Vuitton purse. “It’s costing me a Louis bag, four grand. It’s worth it.”

“It’s absolutely amazing, this feels like being home!” said Bill Douchan, who was visiting from Italy, before leading a cheer of “Italia! Italia! Italia!”

David Corsi, who lives in the North End, said the celebration was the first chance in a long time to feel joy with total strangers.

“It’s exciting that everybody is really happy. It’s rare that you get an opportunity where everyone is really happy to be together, and to celebrate something as much as a soccer game,” Corsi said.

