ASHLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A special dog who has become a Boston Marathon favorite is on the road to recovery following a health scare.

Spencer the golden retriever underwent surgery on Monday to remove a tumor. His owner said the procedure was a success, and he is now resting at home.

The 12-year-old has been seen holding a flag and cheering on runners along the marathon route in Ashland. Many runners even stop to take pictures with Spencer.

His owner, Rich Powers said he is grateful to all the people who have sent them well wishes.

“The support, it’s very touching to see people care about this special dog. It makes my wife and I very happy to know that this guy makes a lot of people happy,” he said.

This is the second time Spencer has had a tumor removed. Powers said he hopes he can be ready for next year’s marathon.

