BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of people descended on Newbury Street Sunday as much of the road was closed off to cars, and both shoppers and merchants said the auto-free street was a success.

The road was closed to cars form Berkley Street to Mass. Ave. from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and will be closed again the next two Sundays. Salesperson Fernando Rangel said the increased number of pedestrians translated into more business.

“There’s no doubt we have definitely been having increasing sales over the weekend,” Rangel said. “This helps a lot.”

And pedestrians said they appreciated not having to deal with traffic.

“It’s really not the best street to drive on anyway, or try to find parking, so it’s really not too much of a loss,” said Thomas Suglia.

“It’s comfortable walking around, you’re not looking behind you for cars, trying to cross the street with traffic,” said Cara Rattigan.

The city is considering extending the Sunday closures through September, and residents can comment by e-mailing opennewbury@boston.gov.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)