HUBBARDSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A father and son duo have amassed a timeless collection of movie memorabilia in a Hubbardston barn.

Bill Shea and his son Patrick have been avid collectors of Back to the Future props since Patrick saw the original film in 1985. The duo’s legendary collection culminated in the “B-T-T-F Barn.”

The two have collected original costumes from the films, as well as over 100 movie props like Doc Brown’s “Brain Wave Analyzer,” Marty McFly’s stunt Hoverboards and the panthers from the clock tower in the original movie.

The main draw of the collection, according to the Shea’s, are the iconic DeLoreans the movies made famous.

The first DeLorean the Shea’s bought was not used in any of the films, but the pair modified the car with the addition of the famous “flux capacitor.”

“We picked up one of those, stuck it between the seats of the car… the rest as they say, is all history,” said Bill Shea.

The duo have amassed two more film-used DeLoreans over the years, including the one that was destroyed at the end of the 3rd film, which the duo had reassembled.

Christopher Lloyd, who played Doc Brown in the movies, visited the barn in 2020 while filming a TV series.

“The first words out of his mouth were ‘GREAT SCOTT,'” Bill Shea said.

Visitors to the barn are asked to leave a donation for the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

