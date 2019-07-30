‘This is a dangerous job’: Ambulance company teaches first responders self-defense in Saugus

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Three weeks after Boston EMTs were attacked, an ambulance company taught a self-defense course to all first responders.

Armstrong Ambulance Service Educational Coordinator Larry LeDoux taught the course at the Saugus Public Safety Building Tuesday morning.

“This is a dangerous job. As I said before, many EMTs and paramedics end up in the emergency room every year from assaults,” he said.

The training comes after a woman allegedly stabbed an EMT multiple times before pepper spraying another EMT in Boston earlier this month.

The next day, another woman in Boston hit an EMS captain who was trying to help someone suspected of overdosing.

Experts say almost all first responders will eventually experience some form of violence on the job.

The public is urged to make emergency crews aware of any potential dangers.

“If they see something that’s starting to happen they can tell us and let us know that there’s a potential incident that may not be in the best interest of the first responders on scene,” LeDoux said.

Armstrong Ambulance Service says they plan to hold more classes in the following weeks.

