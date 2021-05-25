‘This is a movement’: Demonstrators march in Milton on anniversary of George Floyd’s death

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of demonstrators marched from Milton to Mattapan on Tuesday, calling for justice on the anniversary of George Floyd’s murder.

After rallying in Milton, demonstrators then marched to Walker Park in Mattapan, where organizers said they would have nine minutes of silence to honor Floyd, who was murdered when a police officer knelt on his neck. The group organized a rally that drew thousands of people last year and said they would not stop in their push for racial justice.”

This is not just a moment in time, this is a movement,” said Karen Groce-Horan. “We’ve got to just keep marching forward. Justice comes at a cost, the cost is energy, resources, time.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)