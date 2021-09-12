BOSTON (WHDH) - An auction in the Seaport Sunday raised funds for a teenager working to recover after a collision in a hockey game left him paralyzed from the waist down.

Jake Thibeault, who plays hockey for Milton Academy, suffered a severe spinal injury while playing a game with a summer team. On Sunday, Seaport Strong held an auction of sports memorabilia and organizers said 100 percent of the proceeds would go to Thibeault’s family.

“The goal to day is to raise as many dollars as we can for the Thibeault family,” said organizer Katie McCabe.

Boston Bruins player Matt Grzelcyk, who grew up in Charlestown, visited Jake in the hospital earlier in the week and came to the auction as well.

“I was just taken back by how strong he was, how strong his family was. the attitude he’s shown already is really impressive,” Grzelcyk said. “I know being a local guy, playing for the Bruins, we’re going to try to support him as best we can.

Jake was recently transferred to Spaulding Rehab in Charlestown, and his older brother Drew said that while doctors say he is not going to walk again, Jake is undeterred.

“The intestinal fortitude he has at 18 years old to look me in the face and be, ‘It’s time to go to war. I’m ready for this, I’m gonna prove everybody wrong…'” Drew said, adding that his brother is drawing strength from the community and benefits like the auction and a local GoFundMe page. “I know, for Jake, this is everything. he’s said it multiple times that the support is what’s getting him through this.”

