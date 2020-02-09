‘This is going to be a long, contested primary’: Warren says she’s in for the long haul in 7NEWS interview

Sen. Elizabeth Warren said she was still running a full campaign despite being down in the polls ahead of Tuesday’s primary in New Hampshire.

A 7News/Emerson College poll has Warren with 12 percent of the vote, behind Sen. Bernie Sanders, former mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar. When asked if New Hampshire was a must-win state, Warren said she was thinking about the big picture.

“I’m reaching for every vote, every vote in New Hampshire,” Warren said. “We still have 55 states and territories after this. This is going to be a long, contested primary.”

And Warren said the question of whether a female candidate is electable has a clear answer.

“I just make the point that the world has changed since 2016,” Warren told 7News. “Women are outperforming men in competitive elections and we took back the House of Representatives with women candidates … it takes people who are in this, fighting from the heart, and we’ve got a big crowd around so that’s how we’re going to make it happen.”

