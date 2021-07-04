LENOX, MASS. (WHDH) - While the Boston Pops won’t perform their signature Independence Day concert along the Esplanade, conductor Keith Lockhart said he’s happy to be playing live at all.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of America’s birthday party again,” the conductor said.

As the Boston Pops take the stage at Tanglewood instead of the Esplanade this year, one of their special guests said he was thrilled to participate, no matter what the circumstances.

“This is going to be great,” said Jon Batiste, bandleader of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, who will join the Pops at the performance. “It’s a very distinct honor and pleasure, this is a highlight of my life.”

The Fourth of July concert marks the Boston Pops’ first show in front of a live audience since before the COVID-19 pandemic. and while the location has changed the material will be familiar, conductor Keith Lockhart said. The group is expected to play classics such as the 1812 overture and Stars and Stripes forever.

Besides Batiste, gospel legend Mavis Staples will also make a special appearance. Lockhart said the performances will pay tribute to those lost during the pandemic and other challenges of the past year.

“I tried to make this concert reflective of where we are and the challenges that are facing us,” Lockhart said, adding the Pops were up to the task. “Ultimately this is what we do, it’s what we were put on the earth to do and it’s great too not being playing into an empty camera lens but playing for an audience that’s responding in real-time.”

The crowd will be reduced to about 9,000 people this year, as opposed to its usual crowd of 400,000. The first tickets for the concert were first offered to first responders and front-line workers.

If you weren’t able to get a ticket there is no need to worry, as the Boston Pops Spectacular will air on Channel 7 at 8 p.m.

