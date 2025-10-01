BOSTON (WHDH) - Wrapped in a blanket of excitement, Sox fans can’t stop talking about Boston beating the Yankees in the Bronx in game one of the American League Wild Card Series. Especially when Aroldis Chapman shut down the Yanks with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth.

“He was absolutely electric,” Sam Esber said. “Everybody was very worried. Maybe checking their phone to see if maybe they could cash out, but he got it done.”

Chapman got it done, but it was a classic nail biter for Red Sox nation.

“He always makes it a nail biter, even when we used to beat him when he was a Yankee,” Kevin Cullen said. “But he’s matured a lot.”

“This is his redemption year,” Mike Baker said. “I mean everybody thought that it was over for him, nah, he’s just getting started.”

Even some of the youngest Sox fans, like 21-month-old Henry, were well aware Chapman’s a crucial piece to this playoff puzzle.

“We knew when [Chapman] was coming out, we were like ‘yes, let’s close this,'” Carolyn Edson said.

