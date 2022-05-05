BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester family is still trying to comprehend losing their home of three decades in a fire last week.

“I cannot imagine that this happened to my family,” said Jenny Nguyen. “My parents lived in that house for 29 years. I grew up there and was raised here. Seeing this is just heartbreaking — to them, this is their home.”

The Nguyens’ three-story home on Leedsville Street went up in flames on Saturday. Nguyen said she got the news and rushed to her old home.

“I ran in and I just called ‘Mom, Mom.’ I had no idea are they alive, are they ok?,” Nguyen said. “And as soon as I saw them sitting over there, I was relieved but I was so heartbroken.”

Nguyen said her family came to the U.S. 29 years ago looking for a better life following the Vietnam War. She said the fire has been especially hard on her mother.

“To her, this feels like another big loss, after we left our country and came with nothing,” Nguyen said, adding the family wants to stay in Dorchester. “We’re looking for a place for them to be back here, they want to be in the Vietnamese community.”

But she’s happy everyone made it out of the fire safe.

“I told them, you know, we can buy things back, your health, you life is more important to us,” Nguyen said.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Nguyen family to help after the fire.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)