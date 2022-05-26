MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a New Hampshire reporter says a brick was thrown through the window of her Melrose home over the weekend.

The woman, who works at a New Hampshire media outlet, called police around 10:30 a.m. Saturday to report that a brick had been thrown through her window and that the message, “this is just the beginning” was spray-painted on the house, according to a release issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Melrose Chief of Police Michael Lyle.

The incident that occurred near the Lynn Fells Parkway on Saturday was captured on the homeowner’s Ring doorbell and the suspect has been described as being a white male with a slender build who is about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was seen wearing a light blue hooded raincoat, khaki pants, black sneakers and a blue-green backpack.

After the brick is thrown, he is then seen running towards Lincoln Street.

A preliminary investigation shows that the victim has been allegedly targeted at homes connected to her in Concord, Hampstead and Hanover, New Hampshire on five separate occasions.

As part of the ongoing investigation, police are looking at her recent work to determine if there is any connection with the incidents of vandalism, officials said.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 781-665-1212.

