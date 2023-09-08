Tom Brady will be back in Foxboro this weekend for a special ceremony honoring the legendary quarterback, and it’s an occasion the whole family’s looking forward to, according to his dad.

Speaking with 7NEWS, Tom Brady Sr. said his son is excited to come back to where he started his career this Sunday as the New England Patriots play their home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“It’s going to be fun – this is kind of a homecoming, our roots are here in Foxboro,” Brady Sr. told 7’s Dan Hausle. “[Tom Brady] came to this town 24 years ago or so, a little wet behind the ears and became a man here and so, it’s pretty neat – we’re just so happy about it.”

The iconic quarterback will be honored at halftime during a ten-minute ceremony, according to the Patriots organization. The team originally announced back in May that it planned to celebrate the player, months after he announced his retirement.

“It’s a storybook ending to a great, great football legacy and as I said before – if we had to rewrite this, Hollywood wouldn’t take it,” Brady Sr. said, noting he’s been to New England to watch his son in Foxboro hundreds of times before, but never like this.

“This time, when we don’t have him [standing] behind center and taking sacks, we’re not gonna have the same anxiety.”

Moving forward, Brady Sr. said he envisions his son’s future to grow beyond just football, what with him being a part-owner in a variety of sports, continuing to fuel his competitive fire.

“I think he wants to be a sportsman – he’s got part of a basketball team and part of a football team and part of a racing team, part of a soccer team, part of a pickleball team – he can’t decide,” he said. “He loves it – he’s always been a competitive person and as a sportsman, you want to have a vested interest. It’s fun to have the adrenaline going.”

Brady Sr. also told 7NEWS he was looking forward to seeing the latest renovations at Gillette Stadium this Sunday, including an enhanced lighthouse and new, high-definition video display systems.

The entire ceremony honoring Brady will be available for streaming on the Patriots website.

