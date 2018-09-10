WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WHDH) — The family of a black teenager in Wisconsin is demanding answers after the teen was pulled over with his white grandmother in the car.

Investigators say two people flagged down the police, saying a black man was robbing a white woman.

Officers pulled over a blue Lexus described by witnesses as the vehicle involved in the robbery and placed the teen into handcuffs, police said.

The teen was held in the cruiser for six minutes before finding out nothing was wrong.

“This is my grandson,” the grandmother can be heard saying on dash camera video. “We’re on our way back from church to my house.”

The teen was let go. It is unclear if his family will take any further action.

