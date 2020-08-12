‘This is not over’: Heartbroken family members identify mother of 2 killed in Brockton hit-and-run

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver accused of hitting and killing a mother of two as she was walking her dog in Brockton late Tuesday night before fleeing the scene and abandoning his damaged vehicle has been arraigned on criminal charges in connection with her death.

Emergency crews responding to a reported pedestrian crash near 634 Centre St. shortly before 9 p.m. transported the injured woman to Brockton Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to Brockton police. Family members have identified her as 55-year-old Michelle Maxwell, of Brockton.

“Shocking, very shocking. That somebody can do what they do every night and then, the next moment, they’re gone,” Maxwell’s husband, Reverand Robert Maxwell said.

He said he rushed to be at his wife’s side after police showed up at his house late that night.

“They called me, told me go to the hospital. The officers were at my door and they told me, ‘go over there now,” he said. “When we got to the hospital, they put us in the family room and then two nurses came out and said, ‘I’m sorry, she didn’t make it.”

Maxwell said, “this is not over.”

Prosecutors said the driver, Allen Perkins, 57, drove home, researched his own crash on the internet, moved his damaged Chevy Tahoe to a CVS parking lot and used duct tape to cover up a broke front light before turning himself over to police hours later.

He was ordered released on a GPS monitoring bracelet Wednesday following his arraignment in Brockton District Court on charges including leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

Now, Maxwell is left wrestling with the grief of losing the love of his life.

“She was a woman of God, a woman of faith — and a true woman of faith,” he said. “So I am sure she is in heaven now and one day we will meet again.”

Perkins is due back in court next month.

