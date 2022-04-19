MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive tree fell on two cars in Medford Tuesday afternoon, but no one was hurt in the accident.

Officers responding for reports of a fallen tree on Brookings Street just before 5 p.m. found a huge tree had fallen on two cars, completely crushing the roof of a Volkswagen.

The Volkswagen’s owner said she was on a walk at the time, and a neighbor called her with the news.”

“[They said] ‘A branch fell on your car’ — this is not really a branch, it’s a full tree,” said Claire Rhodes.

Rhodes and the owner of the other car were not hurt.

