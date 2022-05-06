QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts police arrested five people and seized guns, cash and quantities of fentanyl, crack cocaine, and heroin, after discovering a drug distribution site, officials said

Authorities discovered the site on Dysart Street in Quincy earlier in the year and later identified more sites on Bay Street in Hull, Frederick Ave in Fall River, Washington Street in Jamaica Plain, and Avalon Drive in Randolph, according to a release issued by Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.

In all, four guns and more than $20,000 were found in addition to the drugs across the five locations.

Johnell Gilmore-Monteiro, 29, of Fall River, Michael Shepard, 44, of Hull Roy Delong, 66, of Quincy, Elizabeth Goldrick, 27, of Quincy, Caitlyn Campbell, 39, of Quincy and Wilkins Torres-Colon of Jamaica Plain were all arraigned in connection with the bust.

“This is not the end of this investigation,” District Attorney Morrissey said.

