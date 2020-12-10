‘This is not the way to live’: Re-verifying unemployment benefits leading to delays in aid

BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman who lost her job working concessions at the TD Garden because of the pandemic was able to get unemployment assistance, but a state agency’s delays in re-verifying her identity mean she’s down to her last few dollars.

“I haven’t been able to pay for gas, rent, I have to pick up my blood pressure medication … I have $3 in my account right now,” said Michelle Capriotti.

Capriotti said she made good money working at the Garden until she was laid off due to the pandemic, and unable to get new work, she applied for unemploment assistance from the state and got help in May. But two and a half weeks ago, her weekly checks for $525 stopped coming in.

Instead, she got a letter telling her she needed to verify her identity.

“They needed a Social Security card, your license, a passport if you have one and your birth certificate,” Capriotti said.

And while Capriotti said she sent the information back that same day, she hasn’t heard anything since — and hasn’t gotten any aid.

“I can’t even buy the essentials, I am in a really bad way,” Capriotti said. “I am embarrassed, I have bills to pay.”

The state Department of Unemployment Assistance said that because many fraudulent claims have been filed, they’ve asked people to verify their identities. Gov. Charlie Baker said that can cause delays, but said he wanted to prevent fraud.

“Many of these touches absolutely create an unfortunate lag, but it is important for these guys to get this right,” Baker said.

But Capriotti said she’s reached out to Baker’s office and the Department of Unemployment Assistance, and her patience has worn out while waiting for the state to process her claim and get her the benefits she needs.

“My landlord is looking for his money. This is not the way to live,” Capriotti said.

