STERLING, MASS. (WHDH) - Several political signs were set on fire in a Sterling couple’s front yard last week, according to the Sterling Police Department.

The signs, promoting Democrats including Vice President Kamala Harris and local Paul DePalo, were ignited Thursday night. The couple who put up the signs said they just want to be able to peacefully coexist with those who disagree with them.

Neighbor Tim Aldridge said he called 911 and began recording video when he drove up to the fiery scene.

“The first immediate reaction was safety. It was a fire. But, it wasn’t far behind that I realized the cowardly nature of this act,” Aldridge said.

Blaine Bershad and Will Sherwood put up the lawn signs on their property about a month ago.

A piece of blue cardboard is what’s left of a Harris/Walz sign. Wire postings and ash mark where signs for Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Congressman Jim McGovern stood.

“Look at what could have caught fire. This is, like, nutty! What kind of people light something on fire with that around it?” Bershad said, holding a bunch of dry leaves.

Firefighters extinguished the flames before they spread to any brush or building.

“From the standpoint of fire, this was really irresponsible. From the standpoint of free speech, this was really hateful. From the standpoint of neighborly conduct, this is reprehensible,” Bershad said.

Police are investigating to determine if the fire was arson or vandalism, but the couple who posted the signs said they believe it was an attack on people with different beliefs.

“What are they gonna come after next? Vegetarians? We’re both vegetarians — oh no,” Sherwood said.

So far, detectives said they haven’t found any suspects or evidence.

Aldridge, who holds different political beliefs from his neighbors, said he hopes for justice and civility.

“I happen to personally be on the the other side of the coin — I’m very conservative — but man, that’s why so many people died over generations to give us this right to express ourselves, and we better come together as a country come election time, because that’s how it’s supposed to work,” Aldridge said.

Bershad and Sherwood said they plan to replace their signs, and will position a camera nearby to keep tabs on their property.

