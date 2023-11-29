(CNN) — Rob Reiner said that Elton John and Paul McCartney are going to be in the upcoming “This is Spinal Tap” sequel.

Reiner, who directed the original film, said on the “RHLSTP with Richard Herring” podcast that the mocumentary movie sequel is officially happening.

“We’re making a sequel. We’re going to start shooting at the end of February and everybody is back,” Reiner said.

The director revealed he will reprise his role as filmmaker Marty DiBergi. Michael McKean, Christopher Guest and Harry Shearer are all set to return as members of the fictional English heavy metal band Spinal Tap.

In addition to John and McCartney, Reiner teased a few more surprises, including an appearance in the sequel by Garth Brooks.

“You don’t want to just do it, to do it. You want to honor the first one and push it a little further with the story,” Reiner told Deadline in 2022 about moving forward with a sequel.

“This is Spinal Tap” debuted in March 1984, so the sequel will commemorate the 40th anniversary of the film.

