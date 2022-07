SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of people came out for Salem’s first Fourth of July celebration since 2019.

The 42-piece Hillyer Festival orchestra provided music for the festival at Derby Wharf.

“This is the place to be,” said Jim Farley of Peabody.

