BOSTON (WHDH) - Championship gear was flying off the shelves at the TD Garden pro shop Tuesday, as Celtics fans rushed in to support their team.

Workers said $40 Eastern Conference champions t-shirts and hats were selling quickly, even as fans hoped they would soon be out of date after the Celtics beat the Golden State Warriors in the finals.

“They’re young, they’re just finding their groove — this is their time,” said fan Joe Khalidi.

And other items, like bobbleheads and chain-link necklaces, were also hot properties. Louis Ciarlone, an officials with IBEW Local 123, said he was helping a fellow union member out.

“We got this order from someone in Alabama,” Ciarlone said. “Someone from the local IBEW there, his son wanted one of these.”

