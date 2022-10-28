BOSTON (WHDH) - Local and state leaders are calling for more school safety after police recovered a loaded gun from a 7-year-old at UP Academy Holland School in Dorchester Thursday.

Boston Police from District C-11 in Dorchester responded to the call from Olney Street Thursday afternoon, with reports of the firearms coming in after 3 p.m. Officers recovered a loaded gun from a 7-year-old upon arrival.

Local and state leaders said this is an outrage.

“We’re on borrowed time before something gets deadly and I want to see change in action,” said State Senator Nick Collins, D-Boston, who represents the area where the school is located.

Collins said the situation was another reason why Boston should consider including metal detectors in its schools, something he said he met with the mayor to discuss in recent months. He said he also sent a letter to the superintendent only a week ago, adding that there is state funding to help pay for the equipment.

“Calling on them to use discreet, modern equipment for the ability to check folks when they’re coming in,” Collins said, adding there’s state funding available to help pay for the equipment. “It’s just, getting a guaranteed baseline of safety and security. I think of the students who are going in, I think of the teachers – I represent all of these folks.

Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper said the district is always strategizing new tactics to respond to emergencies.

“I’m speechless. I don’t have the words. This is truly devastating,” Skipper said in a statement. “When a young person gets access to a gun out of accessibility, we really have to ask ourselves, how does this happen?”

Details on how the gun was first discovered have not yet been released, but Boston Police said the incident remains under investigation by detectives from District C-11 and the Boston Police School Unit.

