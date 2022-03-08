MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is facing criminal charges after police say he smashed several cars with a baseball bat and hurled Molotov cocktails at other vehicles during a destructive rampage in a neighborhood in New Hampshire — and the alleged victim, a local pastor, said the suspect is his neighbor.

Officers responding to a report of a man damaging cars with a baseball bat in the area of Granite and West streets in Manchester around 10:45 p.m. Monday spoke with witnesses who said they heard multiple loud bangs coming from the street and reviewed surveillance video that showed a bat-wielding man swinging at a parked vehicle, police said.

Police noted that officers were also called to the area of 415 Granite Street on Sunday evening for a report of a Molotov cocktail being thrown into a driveway. Shards of glass, a bottle stopper, and a wick were located in the driveway and police say the items appeared consistent with a Molotov cocktail and Pastor Nathan Davis told police two other Molotov cocktails were thrown at vehicles in his driveway last week.

“This last couple of months has been a rollercoaster ride emotionally,” Davis said.

Aladin Muminovic, 35, of Manchester, was taken into custody following an investigation and has been charged with three counts of use of a Molotov cocktail and criminal mischief, according to the Manchester Police Department. Davis said Muminovic is his next door neighbor.

“This is unnatural. We’re here helping the community, ministering the gospel of Jesus Christ and we want to see him get help but for some reason, he’s targeted me and my family and this building,” Davis said. “We pray for him and we pray he gets some help.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)