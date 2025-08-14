BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Braintree community is stepping up to show their support for the Braintree American little league team as they take part in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

At Southside Tees in Braintree, work is non-stop with fresh t-shirts bearing the team’s name rolling out by the minute.

Every sale is helping – all profits go to the families of the players to cover their travel costs.

Sean Conory, Southside Tees co-owner, said the company has been making custom tees for more than 20 years, but that this week has been one of their busiest.

“I coached at Braintree American for years, […] so it’s awesome to see,” Conory said. “It’s a crazy ride they’re in right now, it’s like once in a lifetime. The whole town is going nuts because of them, so it’s awesome”

The shop has sold several hundred shirts in just the past week, a sign of town’s diehard support for the young sluggers.

“I know how Braintree is and this is what Braintree does, so it’s awesome,” Conory said. “Everyone is living the dream through these kids right now.”

Parents are also making sure their own little leaguers have the gear, and whether they’re in Pennsylvania or watching from home, it’s a safe bet Braintree fan swill be wearing the shirts with pride.

T-shirts are available at the Southside Tees shop at 21 Elm Street in Braintree and online here.

