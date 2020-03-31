‘This is what I signed up for:’ Medical professionals soldier on as coronvirus cases mount

BOSTON (WHDH) - Medical professionals are feeling the strain of the coronavirus pandemic as cases increase, but say they will continue to face the challenges of fighting the virus.

“It’s almost like watching a snowstorm come across and waiting for it to hit,” said Gabe Tash, a physician’s assistant at Newton Wellesley Hospital.

Tash, who is married with two small children, said it’s difficult to communicate with families about their loved ones’ condition over the phone instead of face-to-face. And while his job carries its own health risks, his family is behind him.

“My wife is well aware of the risks and it’s almost just matter-of-fact at this point,” Tash said. “I’m just doing the best I can to keep my wife and kids safe.”

Dominique Lherisson, a health care worker at Boston Medical Center, said an anticipated surge in patients and worrying about the lack of personal protective equipment is putting pressure on her and her colleagues.

“To me, it’s like we’re living in a movie … it’s scary,” she said. “But I’ll keep doing it, this is what I signed up for. I can’t run away from my duties here.”

Operating room nurse Havlieck Cornacchia, who sits on the Board of Directors with the Massachusetts Nurses Association, says nurses have been moved from their usual assignments, which is adding stress.

“We’re a little bit anxious about where we are going to work,” she said. “People are being redeployed out of our usual departments to help out in other circumstances.”

Health officials announced Monday that Massachusetts has 5,752 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 56 virus-related deaths.

