‘This is what I signed up for:’ Medical professionals soldier on as coronvirus cases mount

BOSTON (WHDH) - Medical professionals are feeling the strain of the coronvirus pandemic as cases increase, but say they will continue to face the challenges of fighting the virus.

“It’s almost like watching a snowstorm come across and waiting for it to hit,” said Gabe Tash, a physician’s assistant at Newton Wellesley Hospital.

Tash, who is married with two small children, said it’s difficult to communicate with families about their loved ones’ condition over the phone instead of face to face. And while his job carries its own health risks, his family is behind him.

“My wife is well aware of the risks and it’s almost just matter-of-fact at this point,” Tash said. “I’m just doing the best I can to keep my wife and kids safe.”

Dominique Lherisson, a health care worker at Boston Medical Center, said the fear and stress can seem unreal.

“To me it’s like we’re living in a movie … it’s scary,” Lherisson said. “But I’ll keep doing it, this is what I signed up for. I can’t run away from my duties here.”

