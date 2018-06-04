CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WHDH) – Firefighters in Chattanooga, Tennessee shared a touching photo on Facebook that began with: “For firefighters, this is what’s it’s all about.”

The post, written by Captain Chris Blazek, said crews responded to a car incident involving a pregnant mother and her three small children, ranging in age from seven years to four months.

The mother was was having abdominal and back pain, the post said, and two of the children were fine. The baby, however, was screaming hysterically.

Blazek took the baby out of the car seat to make sure she was OK, and according to the firefighter, the baby immediacy laid her head on his shoulder.

“Shortly after that I decided that my guys had the scene under control, so I decided to sit and take a break with my new friend,” Blazek said in the post. “She immediately fell asleep in my arms.”

The mother was transported and crews stayed on scene with the children until they were turned over to family members.

Blazek ending the post by saying, “It’s moments like this, that I am reminded, this is why I do the job.”

Read the full post below:

