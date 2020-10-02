‘This isn’t about politics’: Jill Biden wishes POTUS, First Lady quick recovery on campaign trail in NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Jill Biden, wife of presidential candidate Joe Biden, was on the campaign trail in New Hampshire on Friday, hours after President Donald Trump and his wife Melania tested positive for the coronavirus.

Jill and her husband Biden, the former vice president, announced their negative test results for the virus on Friday. Both were seen on the debate stage next to the president and first lady Tuesday night.

Jill was already scheduled to appear in Manchester and Durham on Friday. While in Manchester, she addressed the positive test results for the first couple.

“Joe and I pray they will quickly recover and make a full recovery. This isn’t about politics, it’s a matter of health and respect,” Jill said.

